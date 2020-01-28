Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

State Department blocks NPR reporter from Pompeo trip after radio host said he cursed, shouted at her

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The decision to block NPR's State Department reporter from traveling with Pompeo comes after he cursed at host Mary Louise Kelly after an interview.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Pompeo Accuses Reporter For Breaking Rules Of Journalism

Pompeo Accuses Reporter For Breaking Rules Of Journalism 00:32

 U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused a National Public Radio reporter of lying to him. He said the reporter violated “the basic rules of journalism and decency.” According to Reuters, the reporter said Pompeo cursed at her multiple times after an interview together. Reporter Mary Louise...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fox News Host: ‘Bully’, ‘Baby’ Secretary of State Pompeo Should Apologize for Tirade Against NPR Reporter [Video]Fox News Host: ‘Bully’, ‘Baby’ Secretary of State Pompeo Should Apologize for Tirade Against NPR Reporter

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was called out by Fox News host Steve Hilton and urged to apologize for allegedly berating NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly after an interview. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:05Published

Pompeo accuses reporter for breaking rules of journalism [Video]Pompeo accuses reporter for breaking rules of journalism

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused a National Public Radio reporter of lying to him. He said the reporter violated “the basic rules of journalism and decency.” According to Reuters, the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mike Pompeo lashes out at journalist over Ukraine question

The US secretary of state accused NPR and its veteran reporter of lying to him about the interview subject. NPR insists that Pompeo shouted expletives at their...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •Seattle TimesReuters IndiaPoliticoNew Zealand HeraldNPRReuters

Pompeo angry over death of US citizen jailed in Egypt

CAIRO (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “expressed outrage” to Egypt’s president on Sunday at the death of an American citizen who insisted he...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this

kittykittycartm

CAT RT @FriendEden100: Pompeo = Petty. The State Department has blocked an NPR reporter from taking a scheduled trip with Mike Pompeo, in retal… 4 minutes ago

FriendEden100

Arctic Friend Pompeo = Petty. The State Department has blocked an NPR reporter from taking a scheduled trip with Mike Pompeo, in… https://t.co/bnbm0DG5eJ 6 minutes ago

pawyai1

Mark State Department blocks NPR reporter from Pompeo trip after radio host said he cursed, shouted at her https://t.co/CXAegw0KE0 via @USATODAY 17 minutes ago

snw106

helen rosenblat RT @MrGoalie35: BREAKING NEWS!! @realdonaldtrump Strikes AGAIN!! Pompeo IS a DISGRACE!! STOP Tihi CENSORSHIP! IMPEACH POMPEO!! State Depart… 26 minutes ago

JulieMosquedo

زيادة المتابعين State Department blocks NPR reporter from Pompeo trip after radio host said he cursed, shouted at her… https://t.co/UV91ipoTRx 56 minutes ago

MrGoalie35

Tony O BREAKING NEWS!! @realdonaldtrump Strikes AGAIN!! Pompeo IS a DISGRACE!! STOP Tihi CENSORSHIP! IMPEACH POMPEO!! Stat… https://t.co/9nTpf22H8y 1 hour ago

dphill1024

D Phillips Sure smells like censure of the press to me. USA TODAY: NPR reporter blocked from Pompeo's Ukraine trip https://t.co/PMjyzDuuBm 1 hour ago

CaptHowdy00

Captain Howdy SNOWFLAKE!!! https://t.co/TtHQgGYq4i 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.