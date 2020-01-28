Global  

Trial highlights: Bolton takes center stage from afar

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former national security adviser John Bolton took center stage at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial even though he was nowhere near the Capitol. Bolton’s claims in a forthcoming book — that Trump told him he wanted to withhold security aid from Ukraine until it launched investigations into political rival Joe Biden — […]
News video: 'Increasingly likely' Republicans call Bolton to testify: Romney

'Increasingly likely' Republicans call Bolton to testify: Romney 00:34

 U.S. Republican Senator Mitt Romney said on Monday that it was “increasingly likely” at least four Republican senators would join Democrats in calling for John Bolton, the former White House national security adviser, to testify in the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump's team ramps up defense despite Bolton's claim [Video]Trump's team ramps up defense despite Bolton's claim

Donald Trump's lawyers continued their defense of the U.S. president in his impeachment trial, despite revelations by ex-national security advisor John Bolton that Trump's deal with Ukraine was, in..

Democrats Call For John Bolton To Testify About Claim President Told Him He Wanted To Freeze Aid To Ukraine [Video]Democrats Call For John Bolton To Testify About Claim President Told Him He Wanted To Freeze Aid To Ukraine

Skyler Henry reports on new calls for testimony in Senate impeachment trial after new John Bolton revelation (1-27-2020)

Democrats demand Bolton testify as impeachment trial resumes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The stakes over witness testimony at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial are rising now that a draft of a book from former national...
Seattle Times

