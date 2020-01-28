Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Nearly 50 train drivers stood down as track dispute gathers pace

Nearly 50 train drivers stood down as track dispute gathers pace

The Age Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Ten train services on the Frankston, Cranbourne and Pakenham lines were cancelled on Tuesday morning, as 35 Metro drivers refused to run services along a new section of track.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SallyBurke12

Sally Burke Metro train drivers stood down in track dispute https://t.co/mt6pm57KB4 6 days ago

warrenovich88

Warren Wingrove https://t.co/g4UeVawE7u @metrotrains if you stand down 50 drivers you’re not going to have a good time. 6 days ago

cheryllshuman

Cheryll Schuman Nearly 50 train drivers stood down as track dispute gathers pace https://t.co/JanFre9ueW https://t.co/JKtFR8pl0I 6 days ago

ThapperKeth

Keth Thapper Nearly 50 train drivers stood down as track dispute gathers pace https://t.co/YxFYcW5DZH via @theage 1 week ago

brkyle01

B.R. Kyle RT @theage: Almost 50 train drivers have now been stood down by Metro in an escalating stand-off between the workers' union and the rail op… 1 week ago

Hair_BeautyHRS

Hair and Beauty HRS Nearly 50 Melbourne train drivers have been stood down for refusing to drive on a new section of track that opened… https://t.co/0BhJwlm3VI 1 week ago

TCF_HRServices

TCF HR Services Nearly 50 Melbourne train drivers have been stood down for refusing to drive on a new section of track that opened… https://t.co/5zQm8O609J 1 week ago

FoodBevHRS

FoodBevHRS Nearly 50 Melbourne train drivers have been stood down for refusing to drive on a new section of track that opened… https://t.co/uTc9zdlw9O 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.