Author deletes book co-written with Kobe Bryant

KWWL Author deletes children’s book co-written with Kobe Bryant : https://t.co/ISSiI2SFfj https://t.co/gvxsXKFGtD 14 minutes ago Joshua Thicklin RT @CBS12: Kobe Bryant and Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho were working together on a children’s book, but the author of “The Alchemist” said… 26 minutes ago Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Author deletes children’s book co-written with Kobe Bryant https://t.co/Yf0NxjQ9us 27 minutes ago WPEC CBS12 News Kobe Bryant and Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho were working together on a children’s book, but the author of “The Al… https://t.co/EpfVfuMAvL 28 minutes ago KSAT 12 Kobe Bryant and Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho were working together on a children's book, but the author of “The Al… https://t.co/v3miQtoVN7 38 minutes ago Jero RT @inquirerdotnet: Kobe Bryant and Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho were working together on a children’s book, but the author of “The Alchem… 1 hour ago Inquirer Kobe Bryant and Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho were working together on a children’s book, but the author of “The Al… https://t.co/u4ZSzloH2q 1 hour ago KSEE24 News Kobe Bryant and Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho were working together on a children's book, but the author of “The Al… https://t.co/fqiKVeIXZ4 2 hours ago