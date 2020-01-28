Global  

Author deletes book co-written with Kobe Bryant

The Age Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Kobe Bryant and Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho were working together on a children's book, but the author of The Alchemist said he deleted the draft after Bryant's death in a helicopter crash.
News video: Kobe Bryant Visited Philadelphia Last March To Promote Book

Kobe Bryant Visited Philadelphia Last March To Promote Book 00:42

 Not only was the Philadelphia native a good athlete, but Kobe was also an accomplished author.

Phoenix players say Kobe helped grow women's basketball [Video]Phoenix players say Kobe helped grow women's basketball

For many female basketball players in the Valley, Kobe Bryant helped draw attention to women's basketball at all levels.

'The ultimate competitor:' Coach Wojo, former NBA players remember Kobe Bryant [Video]'The ultimate competitor:' Coach Wojo, former NBA players remember Kobe Bryant

Legendary basketball player, Kobe Bryant inspired people around the world, including right here in Milwaukee. Those who got the chance to work with him or play him are sharing their memories.

BREAKING: NBA Icon Kobe Bryant Killed In California Helicopter Crash

BREAKING: NBA Icon Kobe Bryant Killed In California Helicopter CrashThe entire world is in shock right now. Former Los Angeles Lakers superstar and NBA icon Kobe Bryant has reportedly died. Big Facts: According to reports, the...
Helicopter Pilots Assess What Happened During Kobe Bryant's Deadly Crash

Several experienced helicopter pilots are weighing in on the deadly crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and 7 others – TMZ New couple...
