Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

An Israeli-Palestinian peace plan without the Palestinians?

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
As the Trump administration prepares to release its Israeli-Palestinian peace blueprint, DW speaks with a Middle East expert who fears the plan will ignore the Palestinians at the peril of peace.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Palestinians in Gaza demonstrate against Trump's Middle-East peace plan

Palestinians in Gaza demonstrate against Trump's Middle-East peace plan 03:56

 Palestinians took to the streets of Gaza City on Tuesday night to protest against Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, which recognises Israel's sovereignty over the West Bank settlements.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'A new Balfour': Palestinians angered by Trump's Middle East plan [Video]'A new Balfour': Palestinians angered by Trump's Middle East plan

Palestinian politicians and activists slammed the proposal, with many promising to 'fight against the plan'.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:48Published

Trump's Middle East plan denies Palestinians right of return [Video]Trump's Middle East plan denies Palestinians right of return

After 1948 Arab-Israeli war, 750,000 Palestinians fled abroad. But Trump's plan their rescinds right of return.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | Trump ignores critics, to unveil Israel-Palestinian peace plan

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday will ignore accusations - led by the Palestinians themselves - of pro-Israeli bias and unveil what he says is a peace plan...
News24 Also reported by •IndependentFrance 24Reuters

Israeli Cabinet postpones vote on West Bank annexation

JERUSALEM (AP) — A senior Israeli minister said on Wednesday that a Cabinet vote to endorse annexation of parts of the West Bank will not take place early next...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

salsmn

Salam Ibrahim RT @nytimes: News Analysis: The Israeli-Palestinian peace plan unveiled by President Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sounds mor… 16 seconds ago

sherdilkhan90

Sherdil Khan Abbasi RT @jeremycorbyn: Donald Trump’s Middle East deal is not a peace plan. It is a plan to lock in illegal Israeli colonisation and deny Palest… 18 seconds ago

Case_SeraSera

SecondDegreeCase RT @ajplus: President Trump's proposals aren't a "peace plan," according to Tareq Baconi from Crisis Group. They would actually entrench… 30 seconds ago

dance_daffodil

Emily Smith#NHSLove#GTTO RT @rohantalbot: On Trump "plan" at #PMQs: @jeremycorbyn says "It is not a peace plan. It will annex Palestinian territory, lock in illegal… 54 seconds ago

beattymarsh

Blue Herron RT @nytpolitics: News Analysis: The Israeli-Palestinian peace plan unveiled by President Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sounds… 1 minute ago

Gracecourtwrig3

MAGA Gracie RT @joelpollak: "The Palestinians are perhaps the only national independence movement in the modern era that has ever rejected a genuine of… 2 minutes ago

JaeMoff

Jane Moffett RT @davidharsanyi: Trump’s plan may be no likelier to lead to a deal than its predecessors, but it dispels with poisonous fictions that hav… 2 minutes ago

WHEC_cmolineaux

Charles Molineaux Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state https://t.co/cbr7ssLim2 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.