Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

American Kenin charges into Australian Open semi-finals

The Age Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
American Sofia Kenin is just two victories away from a dream first major title after a hard-fought quarter-final victory over Tunisia's Ons Jabeur.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Australian Open: Sofia Kenin reaches first Grand Slam semi-final

American Sofia Kenin reaches her maiden Grand Slam semi-final with victory over unseeded Tunisian Ons Jabeur at the Australian Open.
BBC Sport

The Latest: Sofia Kenin 1st semifinalist at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local): 12:45 p.m. Sofia Kenin is the first player into the Australian Open...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

1stTennisNews

Tennis Headlines Melbourne (Australia) Age - Tennis: American Kenin charges into Australian Open semi-finals 1 hour ago

theagesport

The Age Sport American Sofia Kenin is just two victories away from a dream first major title after a hard-fought quarter-final vi… https://t.co/VX6QdTDZzq 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.