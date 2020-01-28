Global  

U.S. State Department bars NPR reporter from Pompeo trip after testy interview

Reuters Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The U.S. State Department removed a National Public Radio reporter from the press pool for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's upcoming foreign trip, a press association and NPR said on Monday, days after Pompeo angrily responded to another NPR journalist's interview with him.
News video: Pompeo Accuses Reporter For Breaking Rules Of Journalism

Pompeo Accuses Reporter For Breaking Rules Of Journalism 00:32

 U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused a National Public Radio reporter of lying to him. He said the reporter violated “the basic rules of journalism and decency.” According to Reuters, the reporter said Pompeo cursed at her multiple times after an interview together. Reporter Mary Louise...

Fox News Host: ‘Bully’, ‘Baby’ Secretary of State Pompeo Should Apologize for Tirade Against NPR Reporter [Video]Fox News Host: ‘Bully’, ‘Baby’ Secretary of State Pompeo Should Apologize for Tirade Against NPR Reporter

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was called out by Fox News host Steve Hilton and urged to apologize for allegedly berating NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly after an interview. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has..

Pompeo accuses reporter for breaking rules of journalism [Video]Pompeo accuses reporter for breaking rules of journalism

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused a National Public Radio reporter of lying to him. He said the reporter violated “the basic rules of journalism and decency.” According to Reuters, the..

State Department blocks NPR reporter from Pompeo trip after radio host said he cursed, shouted at her

The decision to block NPR's State Department reporter from traveling with Pompeo comes after he cursed at host Mary Louise Kelly after an interview.
Pompeo accuses radio reporter of "shameful" lying after testy interview

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday accused a National Public Radio reporter of lying to him and violating "the basic rules of journalism and...
