U.S. State Department bars NPR reporter from Pompeo trip after testy interview
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () The U.S. State Department removed a National Public Radio reporter from the press pool for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's upcoming foreign trip, a press association and NPR said on Monday, days after Pompeo angrily responded to another NPR journalist's interview with him.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused a National Public Radio reporter of lying to him. He said the reporter violated “the basic rules of journalism and decency.” According to Reuters, the reporter said Pompeo cursed at her multiple times after an interview together. Reporter Mary Louise...
The decision to block NPR's State Department reporter from traveling with Pompeo comes after he cursed at host Mary Louise Kelly after an interview.
