White House aims to counter Bolton book claims

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump and his allies are moving to undermine the credibility of former national security adviser John Bolton while preparing to fight his ability to testify during the Senate impeachment trial, according to White House aides and outside advisers familiar with the strategy. As the president’s lawyers were defending his actions concerning […]
News video: Bolton Bombshell Rocks Impeachment

Bolton Bombshell Rocks Impeachment 02:06

 In an outline of his new book, John Bolton wrote that President Donald Trump told him to keep aid to Ukraine frozen until the country looked into Trump’s political rival.

John Bolton's New Information Breaks Down Trump's Defense Strategy [Video]John Bolton's New Information Breaks Down Trump's Defense Strategy

Former national security adviser John Bolton spoke out about the Ukraine scandal. According to CNN, the new information hurt President Donald Trump’s defense strategy. Bolton revealed in a draft for..

'Increasingly likely' Republicans call Bolton to testify: Romney [Video]'Increasingly likely' Republicans call Bolton to testify: Romney

U.S. Republican Senator Mitt Romney said on Monday that it was “increasingly likely” at least four Republican senators would join Democrats in calling for John Bolton, the former White House..

'We want to hear that': News of John Bolton's book casts shadow over Trump impeachment trial

The House impeachment managers said Bolton's reported claims directly contradict key elements of Trump's defense.
Trump hits back at 'explosive' Bolton book leak as pressure builds on Republicans to call him as impeachment witness

Key GOP senators are mum as White House says Bolton is pushing false account to increase sales
