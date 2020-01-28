Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Kobe Bryant tribute leads Oscar nominees luncheon where Brad Pitt, Charlize Theron shine

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Monday's Oscars nominees luncheon began on a somber note, as Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron participated in a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Celebrities dazzle at Oscar nominees luncheon

Celebrities dazzle at Oscar nominees luncheon 01:08

 Oscar nominees in all categories were celebrated on Monday (January 27) at the annual Academy luncheon.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lakers Fans Gather at Staples Center to Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant [Video]Lakers Fans Gather at Staples Center to Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti requested all city flags to be lowered to half-staff on Monday as locals continue to mourn Kobe Bryant.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 01:38Published

Joy Villa Makes Political Statement at Grammys, Grammys Remember Kobe & More | THR News [Video]Joy Villa Makes Political Statement at Grammys, Grammys Remember Kobe & More | THR News

The 2020 Grammy Awards pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, Billie Eilish makes Grammys history and stars use the red carpet as a platform for political statements.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 04:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Moment of Silence Held for Kobe Bryant at 2020 Oscars Nominees Luncheon

The sports world isn't the only community grieving over Kobe Bryant's passing. On Monday afternoon, several Academy Award nominees stepped out to attend the 2020...
E! Online

Grammys open with Kobe Bryant tribute hours after NBA superstar, daughter die in helicopter crash

Music's biggest night was dampened with the tragic death of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and Grammys host Alicia Keys opened up the awards show with a touching...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kevinbarreto201

like RT @NBA: Trae Young pays tribute to Kobe Bryant by wearing No. 8 to start the game, and then leads the @ATLHawks to victory with 45 PTS and… 19 minutes ago

birdowltweets

BirdOwl Kobe Bryant tribute leads Oscar nominees luncheon where Brad Pitt, Charlize Theron shine https://t.co/KheL469GnE vi… https://t.co/AhYKY1TJIw 40 minutes ago

MarcuswevansSr

Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 Kobe Bryant tribute leads Oscar nominees luncheon where Brad Pitt, Charlize Theron shine: Monday's Oscars nominees… https://t.co/TWlj68Jepo 40 minutes ago

RealTMoneyMedia

Tracy Graven @mrvincecarter15 reflects on @kobebryant, @TheTraeYoung pays tribute in more ways than one (#MambaMentality),… https://t.co/LGv3FkpGxV 1 hour ago

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy Kobe Bryant tribute leads Oscar nominees luncheon where Brad Pitt, Charlize Theron shine https://t.co/coS1hHCwQw https://t.co/OKn4Ic1Bg7 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.