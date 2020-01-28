Global  

New Zealand announces Sept. 19 as date for general election

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday that New Zealand’s general election will be held on Sept. 19. Ardern, who leads a liberal government, will be seeking a second term in office and is expected to face tough competition from conservative challenger Simon Bridges. Voters will also decide on two contentious […]
