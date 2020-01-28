Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Can't differentiate between them, can't replace one with the other: Saif Ali Khan on raising Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur

DNA Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Saif Ali Khan spoke at length about how different it is to raise Taimur Ali Khan from Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bollywood NOW - Published < > Embed
News video: Saif Ali Khan Tanhaji Controversy, Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal 2, Taimur | All Controversies

Saif Ali Khan Tanhaji Controversy, Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal 2, Taimur | All Controversies 03:28

 Saif Ali Khan Tanhaji controversy, Saif's reaction on Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's trailer Love Aaj Kal and Taimur Ali Khan. Watch all the top controversies!

Recent related videos from verified sources

Box Office Prediction | Jawaani Jaaneman & Happy Hardy And Heer | #TutejaTalks [Video]Box Office Prediction | Jawaani Jaaneman & Happy Hardy And Heer | #TutejaTalks

This Friday has Saif Ali Khan clashing with Himesh Reshamiya at the box office. Saif’s film Jawaani Jaaneman will see Alaya F making her Bollywood debut while Himesh’s film to has a debutante Sonia..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:46Published

Why Drillminister Is Running For London Mayor [Video]Why Drillminister Is Running For London Mayor

Drillminister has announced the launch of his campaign to replace Sadiq Khan as London mayor. The drill artist, who has been outspoken on politician’s attempts to blame drill music for violence in..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 03:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

It gets complicated with family: Saif Ali Khan on not working with Sara Ali Khan in 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Saif Ali Khan reveals why he didn't want daughter and actor Sara Ali Khan to star in his upcoming film, 'Jawaani Jaaneman'.
DNA

Saif Ali Khan reveals how his separation with Amrita Singh affected kids - Sara and Ibrahim

Saif Ali Khan will be next seen along with Tabu and Alaya F in Jawaani Jaaneman, a new take on modern relationships. This rom-com, which is all set to tickle the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Bollywood LifeDNAZee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ManishaJ25

Fixed Deposit Of Asim❤❤❤/Jimin💜💜💜💜 RT @dna: Can't differentiate between them, can't replace one with the other: #SaifAliKhan on raising #SaraAliKhan, #IbrahimAliKhan, #Taimur… 11 hours ago

dna

DNA Can't differentiate between them, can't replace one with the other: #SaifAliKhan on raising #SaraAliKhan,… https://t.co/ODDMNDpC8m 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.