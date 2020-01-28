Global  

Emergency warning for fire near Canberra posing risk to 'all lives directly in its path'

SBS Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
A fire near Canberra in Namadgi National Park is about nine kilometres southwest of Tharwa village and 15km from the suburb of Banks.
Australia Evacuates Parts Of Canberra As New Fires Erupt [Video]Australia Evacuates Parts Of Canberra As New Fires Erupt

Residents of the Australian capital Canberra were evacuated on Wednesday after a bushfire broke out. The fire erupted near the airport as blistering temperatures returned to the area following a few..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published

Australia wildfires: Mass evacuations on 'high risk day' for Victoria [Video]Australia wildfires: Mass evacuations on 'high risk day' for Victoria

Thousands of residents and tourists have been told to leave the East Gippsland region in the Australian state of Victoria as scorching temperatures fan bushfires.A total fire ban is in place across the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

mikebarlow2

Mike Barlow Defence chopper started Canberra fire https://t.co/74JLBzi1uS via @newscomauHQ #auspol #auspol2020 #nswfires #nswbushfires #nswrfs 1 hour ago

BonnyMsB

Blythe Guilfoyle RT @VicStormChasers: This is the Orroral fire in the ACT! Photo was taken by Tianne Tianne near Banks. The fire is at Emergency Warning l… 2 hours ago

DiWoolley1

Diana Woolley ACT bushfire: it's too late to leave https://t.co/jClQUXNbTC 2 hours ago

Wombat389

Peter Dixon Emergency warning for fire near Canberra posing risk to 'all lives directly in its path' https://t.co/ksvYVRugS8 via @SBSNews 2 hours ago

amita_bansal

Amita Bansal Emergency warning for fire near Canberra https://t.co/HhPCFSnbPC via @canberratimes #AustralianBushfires #CanberraSmoke 3 hours ago

VicStormChasers

Vic Storm Chasers This is the Orroral fire in the ACT! Photo was taken by Tianne Tianne near Banks. The fire is at Emergency Warnin… https://t.co/LUFTrX65SF 4 hours ago

01000011CS

ℭ𝔥𝔞𝔯𝔩𝔦𝔢⏳🇭🇲🇬🇧🇺🇸Progressive 2 Far Left. RT @JohnLocker4: Emergency warning for fire near Canberra posing risk to 'all lives directly in its path' https://t.co/UpMZS6uOrV via @SBSN… 5 hours ago

JohnLocker4

💧John Locker Emergency warning for fire near Canberra posing risk to 'all lives directly in its path' https://t.co/UpMZS6uOrV via @SBSNews 5 hours ago

