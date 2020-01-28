Global  

California Father Charged With Murdering Five of His Infant Children

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
New DNA technology helped officials crack a case that had stalled for a dozen years.
News video: Father Arrested In Decades-Old Killings Of 5 Of His Infant Children

 A California father about to be freed from prison has been taken into custody in connection with the decades-old killings of five of his infant children in a case a sheriff said has haunted his agency for years. (1/27/20)

YCSO: Woodland father arrested for deaths of five infant children [Video]YCSO: Woodland father arrested for deaths of five infant children

Officials say the remains of three of the children have not been located.

Father Accused Of Killing 5 Babies [Video]Father Accused Of Killing 5 Babies

An arrest has been made in the death of an infant whose body was found in 2007 by a fisherman in California. Through DNA, authorities able to link the murder of four other babies to the same suspect,..

Cold case solved? DNA links California man to murders of his 5 infant children

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Evidence led them to evil — the San Joaquin Valley man prosecutors say killed five of his newborn children in a cold case that haunted...
Seattle Times

California father arrested in decades-old killings of 5 of his infant children

Remains of the youngsters discovered more than a decade ago
Independent

ValleyNewsLive

Valley News Live “There’s absolutely no place in society for these kinds of horrendous crimes against our children,” said Ed Medrano… https://t.co/MffgnDmByY 8 minutes ago

thesocialnews1

The Social California Father Is Charged With Murdering Five of His Infant Children https://t.co/805e3gwBcG https://t.co/ExMdZMKfN0 24 minutes ago

kgwntv

CBS NewsChannel 5 Father charged with killing 5 of his infant children over a decade in California https://t.co/fpkEEVJYEF 35 minutes ago

drpatfarrell

Patricia Farrell, Ph.D. California Father Is Charged With Murdering Five of His Infant Children https://t.co/FcWLwKH7o4 #news #feedly 39 minutes ago

CrankyAssCajun

⚜️𝙳𝚒𝚏𝚏𝚒𝚌𝚞𝚕𝚝𝙲𝚊𝚓𝚞𝚗𝙱𝚒𝚝𝚌𝚑⚜️🗽 California Father Is Charged With Murdering Five of His Infant Children https://t.co/EzVSNtVKpi 52 minutes ago

ThisSideOfLeft

Hope RT @WEAU13News: Through DNA, authorities linked the 57-year-old suspect to a 2007 cold case in which an infant was found dead. They soon le… 53 minutes ago

WEAU13News

WEAU 13 News Through DNA, authorities linked the 57-year-old suspect to a 2007 cold case in which an infant was found dead. They… https://t.co/a5OpBHJuY0 55 minutes ago

CFingerprinting

Carolina Fingerprinting, LLC California Father Is Charged With Murdering Five of His Infant Children https://t.co/nlF3s2sQId https://t.co/uNUguBJE4l 59 minutes ago

