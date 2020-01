Nylander scores in fourth straight, Leafs beat Predators 5-2 Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — William Nylander, Zach Hyman and Rasmus Sandin each scored and had an assist to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Nashville Predators 5-2 Monday night. Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews also scored and Frederik Andersen made 34 saves for the Maple Leafs, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Mikael Granlund […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Nylander scores in fourth straight, Leafs beat Predators 5-2 William Nylander, Zach Hyman and Rasmus Sandin each scored and had an assist to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Nashville Predators 5-2

FOX Sports 42 minutes ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this