Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

View from the gallery: Senators’ personal habits on full display as Week 2 begins

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — Tennessee Republican Lamar Alexander fought off sleep as President Donald Trump’s legal team discussed a history of subpoena litigation, eyes closed, his cheek resting on his hand, his chin sometimes dropping toward his orange sweater. When deputy White House counsel Patrick Philbin announced he was ready to wrap up his portion of Trump’s […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mildge50

Marjorie 🔄 🆘 RT @hazydav: View from the gallery: Senators’ personal habits on full display as week 2 begins https://t.co/4rgYFtVG8M via @RollCall 9 minutes ago

trowaman

Joseph Vogas RT @ToddRuger: Impeachment souvenir: Alan Dershowitz, after his presentation, slid an official Senate coaster for his water glass off the T… 14 minutes ago

Wayward888

Al Wayward RT @rollcall: One senator picked his nose, an attorney swiped a souvenir and more details from Monday's impeachment trial that you can't se… 40 minutes ago

hazydav

Nick #FBR #FBPE 🇦🇺 View from the gallery: Senators’ personal habits on full display as week 2 begins https://t.co/4rgYFtVG8M via @RollCall 50 minutes ago

ToddRuger

Todd Ruger Impeachment souvenir: Alan Dershowitz, after his presentation, slid an official Senate coaster for his water glass… https://t.co/hBxJ5v7Ejy 51 minutes ago

rollcall

Roll Call One senator picked his nose, an attorney swiped a souvenir and more details from Monday's impeachment trial that yo… https://t.co/ehiRjXKhuc 52 minutes ago

lindsemcpherson

Lindsey McPherson Today in @rollcall's view from the gallery, senators stick their fingers in their ears and noses. Yes, literally https://t.co/S0b90Y9y4a 55 minutes ago

kharidale

Khari D. Williams RT @ToddRuger: For the third day of Trump impeachment proceedings, @rollcall again goes where cameras can't. Details from the gallery you c… 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.