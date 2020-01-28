Global  

One week sufficient for recovery from mild virus symptoms: China NHC expert

Reuters Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
An expert at China's National Health Commission (NHC) said on Tuesday one week is sufficient for a recovery from mild coronavirus symptoms.
News video: Wuhan coronavirus contagious even during incubation period

Wuhan coronavirus contagious even during incubation period 01:24

 WUHAN, CHINA — Chinese authorities believe the coronavirus is contagious even when symptoms are not visible. Citing China's National Health Commission, the South China Morning Post reports that the new strain of coronavirus is contagious during its incubation period, that is before patients...

US Health Officials Are Testing For The China Coronavirus In 26 States [Video]US Health Officials Are Testing For The China Coronavirus In 26 States

The deadly coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, has spread to 12 other countries. The US has confirmed five cases: two in California, one in Arizona, one in Washington, and another in Illinois...

Wife Of Canada's First Confirmed Coronavirus Patient Also Tests Positive [Video]Wife Of Canada's First Confirmed Coronavirus Patient Also Tests Positive

The wife of Canada’s first confirmed Coronavirus patient has also tested positive for it. An Ontario laboratory is currently investigating hers and 19 other suspected cases in Canada. According to..

China’s NHC expects one-week sufficient recovery for mild coronavirus symptoms

FXstreet.com

Canadian patient with China virus showed symptoms on plane

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian officials said Sunday that they are tracking down airline passengers and others who were in close contact with the first person in the...
Seattle Times

