U.S. Republican Senator Murkowski says almost 'time' to decide on additional impeachment information

Tuesday, 28 January 2020
Moderate U.S. Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski said on Monday she is curious about what former White House national security adviser John Bolton has to say, following reports of his manuscript, and it is nearly time to consider whether senators weighing evidence in the impeachment trial need additional information.
News video: 'Increasingly likely' Republicans call Bolton to testify: Romney

'Increasingly likely' Republicans call Bolton to testify: Romney 00:34

 U.S. Republican Senator Mitt Romney said on Monday that it was “increasingly likely” at least four Republican senators would join Democrats in calling for John Bolton, the former White House national security adviser, to testify in the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Republican Senator 'disturbed': McConnell's work in impeachment [Video]Republican Senator 'disturbed': McConnell's work in impeachment

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski said she was “disturbed” by the Senate leader’s approach to working with White House counsel on the impeachment trial of President..

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski: McConnell 'Confused The Process' In Impeachment [Video]Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski: McConnell 'Confused The Process' In Impeachment

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she's uncomfortable with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. McConnell has said he will work closely with the White House on President Donald Trump’s..

Republican senator offers compromise in impeachment stalemate over witnesses

Three GOP senators have called for John Bolton to testify in President Trump’s impeachment trial amid explosive allegations from Bolton’s upcoming book. One...
CBS News

Dem impeachment witness unloads on GOP senator, as Dems argue during 3rd day of Trump's trial

As the third day of the ongoing impeachment trial of President Trump wrapped up and some senators played with fidget spinners, most of the drama was elsewhere --...
FOXNews.com

