U.S. Republican Senator Murkowski says almost 'time' to decide on additional impeachment information
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () Moderate U.S. Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski said on Monday she is curious about what former White House national security adviser John Bolton has to say, following reports of his manuscript, and it is nearly time to consider whether senators weighing evidence in the impeachment trial need additional information.
U.S. Republican Senator Mitt Romney said on Monday that it was “increasingly likely” at least four Republican senators would join Democrats in calling for John Bolton, the former White House national security adviser, to testify in the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump.