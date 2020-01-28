moomblr 〄 Starr, lawyer who pursued Clinton and now defends Trump, rails against impeachment https://t.co/t8DEvdF7Xt 1 hour ago Jackie MeeOff @RepAdamSchiff Starr, lawyer who pursued Clinton and now defends Trump, rails against impeachment https://t.co/2XdJ6sLEEp 2 hours ago Belinda Starr, lawyer who pursued Clinton and now defends Trump, rails against impeachment https://t.co/jsxysKqj6X 3 hours ago Andy McCormac #Hypocrisy what a pathetic joke Ken Starr as well as Newt Gingrich are on this issue. — Starr, lawyer who pursued C… https://t.co/wYBhX07WGL 3 hours ago madhunews Starr, Lawyer Who Pursued Clinton and Now Defends Trump, Rails Against Impeachment https://t.co/b9fm4rkyEi 3 hours ago Rashid Hussein Abdul RT @PaulStewartII: “The man who spent all those dollars of taxpayers' money, to come up with, 'oh my God, the president has to be impeached… 3 hours ago Paul Stewart “The man who spent all those dollars of taxpayers' money, to come up with, 'oh my God, the president has to be impe… https://t.co/FbGfToMYoW 3 hours ago Paul Stewart Starr, lawyer who pursued Clinton and now defends Trump, rails against impeachment https://t.co/7H0VTy8TLf https://t.co/vIc6rEL5GD 3 hours ago