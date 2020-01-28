Starr, lawyer who pursued Clinton and now defends Trump, rails against impeachment
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () Kenneth Starr, the lawyer whose investigation led to the impeachment of former U.S. President Bill Clinton in 1998, told the Senate on Monday that the process was happening all too often in what he called an "age of impeachment" as he spoke in defence of his client, President Donald Trump.
President Trump's lawyers charged into the impeachment trial defense Saturday, accusing Democrats of trying to overturn the 2016 election and prevent him from running in 2020; Natalie Brand reports for CBS2.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Impeachment, he said, “is hell.” A measure of “last resort.” A bad habit to be kicked. With that, Ken Starr, the man whose years-long... Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS News •Mediaite •USATODAY.com
