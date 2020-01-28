Global  

Benn’s 2nd goal in OT pushes Dallas Stars past Lightning 3-2

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
DALLAS (AP) — Jamie Benn scored his second goal 2:07 into overtime and the Dallas Stars beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Monday night. Steven Stamkos had both goals for Tampa Bay, including the tying score with 1:26 left in regulation. Benn got the winner after a turnover by Brayden Point, who then appeared […]
News video: NHL Highlights | Lightning @ Stars 1/27/20

NHL Highlights | Lightning @ Stars 1/27/20 02:41

 Extended highlights of the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Dallas Stars

