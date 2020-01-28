Global  

Swedish Medical Center employees plan to hit the picket lines Tuesday morning

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Registered nurses, caregivers and staff plan a walk-out at at all seven Seattle-area Swedish Medical Center campuses starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday. They say they will return to work Friday morning.
Recent related news from verified sources

Swedish Medical Center workers set to end 3-day strike Friday morning

With the walkout set to end at 7:30 a.m., Swedish is reopening units that had been closed.
Seattle Times

Even with strike ending Friday, not all Swedish Medical Center workers can return to work

Striking employees who were scheduled to work between Friday morning and Sunday morning "may be called back based on patient care needs," a hospital statement...
Seattle Times

