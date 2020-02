Ivanisevic, Conchita Martinez elected to tennis Hall of Fame Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Wimbledon champions Goran Ivanisevic and Conchita Martinez were elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame. The Class of 2020 was announced Tuesday at the Australian Open, where both Ivanisevic and Martinez are coaching players who reached the quarterfinals. The induction ceremony will be July 18 in Newport, Rhode Island, where […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Ivanisevic, Conchita Martinez elected to tennis Hall of Fame Wimbledon champions Goran Ivanisevic and Conchita Martinez are heading to the International Tennis Hall of Fame

FOX Sports 1 week ago





Tweets about this