Hughes seals SO win, Devils beat Senators 4-3

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Kyle Palmieri tied it late in the third period, and Nikita Gusev and Jack Hughes scored in the shootout to lift the New Jersey Devils to a 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Monday night. Damon Severson and Kevin Rooney also scored in regulation for the Devils, who snapped a […]
Devils Rally In Regulation, Then Edge Sens In Shootout

Kyle Palmieri tied it late in the third period, and Nikita Gusev and Jack Hughes scored in the shootout to lift the Devils to a 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators...
CBS 2


