Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Heartbroken' James promises to continue Bryant legacy

BBC News Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
LeBron James says he is "heartbroken" over the death of Kobe Bryant and promises to continue his fellow basketball great's legacy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

LeBron James Reveals Final Conversation With Kobe Bryant Just Hours Before Fatal Helicopter Crash

LeBron James is carrying on Kobe Bryant's legacy. Like the rest of the world, LeBron never thought the late and great Kobe Bryant would die at the tender age of...
E! Online

LeBron James posts tribute to Kobe Bryant on Instagram: 'I'm heartbroken and devastated'

LeBron James spoke with Kobe Bryant on Saturday night after James passed Bryant on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Hours later, Bryant was dead.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •SifyTMZ.com

Tweets about this

drpatfarrell

Patricia Farrell, Ph.D. 'Heartbroken' James promises to continue Bryant legacy https://t.co/6pPfba4EW2 #news #feedly 8 minutes ago

Walker_Lot

0ccasion2B ‘Heartbroken’ James promises to continue Bryant legacy https://t.co/9eu6bXV2D1 26 minutes ago

Occasion2B

Occasion2B 'Heartbroken' James promises to continue Bryant legacy,https://t.co/nZBfYuOG3W 43 minutes ago

puntonetmanuel

NEWS US 'Heartbroken' James promises to continue Bryant legacy https://t.co/wWEIa6ywQE https://t.co/PahBL8JM5w 45 minutes ago

MyCityNewsca

MyCityNews.ca ‘Heartbroken’ James promises to continue Bryant legacy https://t.co/0hJVjoVHPq https://t.co/mdKwTHkkmd 1 hour ago

removalman123

Keith Evans ‘Heartbroken’ James promises to continue Bryant legacy https://t.co/tZIj6BzV7u 1 hour ago

Arju19596322

news duniya 'Heartbroken' James promises to continue Bryant legacy https://t.co/cjHH2ja31s LeBron James says he is "heartbroken… https://t.co/7tEe0UHKKV 1 hour ago

birdowltweets

BirdOwl 'Heartbroken' James promises to continue Bryant legacy https://t.co/zDX8EH3rZd via @BBCWorld https://t.co/bl73iZ9tvg 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.