Weather conditions scrutinized as Kobe Bryant's fatal helicopter crash opens

Reuters Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Overcast skies and fog reported at the scene of the helicopter wreck that killed Los Angeles basketball great Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others figured prominently on Monday in the first full day of federal aviation experts' crash investigation.
News video: Kobe Bryant onboard fatal helicopter crash

 Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were on their way to a basketball game when their helicopter crashed, killing them and everyone onboard.

Heavy fog likely on Bryant crash investigators' radar [Video]Heavy fog likely on Bryant crash investigators' radar

Weather conditions appear likely to come under the scrutiny of investigators probing the helicopter crash that killed former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others near Los Angeles on..

Pilot In Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Was Climbing To Avoid Cloud Layer [Video]Pilot In Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Was Climbing To Avoid Cloud Layer

The pilot of Kobe Bryant's helicopter told air traffic controllers he was trying to avoid a dense cloud layer moments before the fatal crash that took the lives of 9 people. Betty Yu reports...

Kobe Bryant's Fatal Helicopter Crash: Everything We Know

The world is still reeling after the loss of basketball great Kobe Bryant. 24 hours have barely passed since the world learned Kobe and daughter Gianna "Gigi"...
Sources Reveal What Caused Kobe Bryant’s Fatal Helicopter Crash


