PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Antione Lister scored 30 points as Prairie View A&M cruised past Mississippi Valley State, 102-83 for its fourth straight Southwestern Conference victory Monday night. The Panthers built a 15-point lead by intermission and maintained it in a wild second half that featured a combined 106 points between the teams. Prairie […]



