💧Madame Tw*tter Crazy 🔥 RT @smh: Aboriginal businesswoman Josephine Cashman has been removed from the Government's Indigenous advisory group after allegedly provid… 1 minute ago

The Sydney Morning Herald Aboriginal businesswoman Josephine Cashman has been removed from the Government's Indigenous advisory group after a… https://t.co/ybKTljjS5R 18 minutes ago

Little sparrow RT @nickbonyhady: Businesswoman involved in Bolt-Pascoe dispute removed from Voice advisory group. https://t.co/8A0R3ixzq2 30 minutes ago

💧💧Brad Hooper ⌨️🤺 🔴⚪️💙 RT @tmgedu: Businesswoman ousted from advisory group after Andrew Bolt claim. Sensible decision. https://t.co/34ORl4HZis 37 minutes ago

💧tmgedu Businesswoman ousted from advisory group after Andrew Bolt claim. Sensible decision. https://t.co/34ORl4HZis 42 minutes ago

💧Beau d'Acious RT @WScetrine: Businesswoman ousted from advisory group after Andrew Bolt claim https://t.co/J778r2NOSR via @theage 47 minutes ago