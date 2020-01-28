Global  

Avast antivirus sold users data to Google, Microsoft: Report

Hindu Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The Avast antivirus programme was installed on a person’s computer which collected the data, and Jumpshot repackaged it into various different products which were sold to big companies.
