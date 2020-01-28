Avast antivirus sold users data to Google, Microsoft: Report

The Avast antivirus programme was installed on a person’s computer which collected the data, and Jumpshot repackaged it into various different products which were sold to big companies.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Avast antivirus harvested user data, then sold to Google, Microsoft The Mac and Windows version of Avast antivirus has been used to harvest user data, an investigation claims, with some sensitive info sold to third parties,...

AppleInsider 16 hours ago



Avast free antivirus sends browser history to marketers When you install an antivirus program -- even a free one -- you have a reasonable assumption that it's going to help keep your data safe. But a joint...

betanews 16 hours ago





Tweets about this