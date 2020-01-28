Global  

Harvey Weinstein NYC sex assault trial picks up pace

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — The closely watched #Metoo era rape trial of Harvey Weinstein is moving at a faster pace than predicted, with three more of his accusers expected to testify against the disgraced move mogul before the end of the week. A slate of secondary witnesses are due on the witness stand Tuesday to […]
Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Production Assistant Shares Graphic Details From The Stand [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Production Assistant Shares Graphic Details From The Stand

The former production assistant took the stand Monday in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sex assault trial during the fourth day of testimony. CBS2's Alice Gainer.

Harvey Weinstein Accuser Said He Forced Oral Sex On Her [Video]Harvey Weinstein Accuser Said He Forced Oral Sex On Her

A woman charging Harvey Weinstein with sexual assault testified in front of a jury. She said the Hollywood producer forced oral sex on her in his New York City home in 2006. Weinstein pleaded not..

From #MeToo to trial: A look at the fall of Harvey Weinstein

NEW YORK (AP) — As Harvey Weinstein goes through his New York trial on rape and sexual assault charges, here’s a look at the movie mogul’s past and his...
Seattle Times Also reported by •The WrapFrance 24

Psychiatrist to testify in Weinstein trial as expert on sexual assault trauma

A forensic psychiatrist is due to testify at ex-Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's Manhattan rape trial on Friday, explaining why some sexual assault victims...
Reuters


DJ LCKDWN RT @nytimes: Mimi Haleyi testified today about her alleged sexual assault by Harvey Weinstein in his apartment when she was a production as… 2 hours ago

Gylliayn Art "I Was Mortified": Key Witness Testifies That Harvey Weinstein Sexually Assaulted Her https://t.co/iZrP3JhEgx by @GylliaynART @THR 2 hours ago

Firstpost Explaining the fraught dynamics with Harvey Weinstein, Mimi Haleyi said she no longer feared the former Hollywood p… https://t.co/gPcNYQGBoD 2 hours ago

Sinanian Harvey Weinstein trial: Production assistant sobs as she recounts fighting off mogul during alleged assault | The I… https://t.co/bKB4NDvVFM 2 hours ago

Karan Tripathi Mimi Haley is cross examined by lawyer Damon Cheronis during film Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial. Photogra… https://t.co/HJPjT5irDz 2 hours ago

Rock⚡️God Weinstein trial: Mimi Haleyi testifies about alleged 2006 assault - The Washington Post https://t.co/mCywHBZ0lY 2 hours ago

Keith Evans Mimi Haleyi details sexual assault allegation in Harvey Weinstein trial testimony https://t.co/JxTt38QM9B 3 hours ago

yuuji RT @nytimes: On the witness stand, the former production assistant said that after the alleged sexual assault, she began using a different… 3 hours ago

