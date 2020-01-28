‘Palm Springs’ sets a new Sundance record in $17.5M sale

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — The “Groundhog Day”-esque comedy “Palm Springs,” by Andy Samberg and the Lonely Island, has set a new acquisition record at the Sundance Film Festival by 69 cents. The indie distributor Neon and the streaming service Hulu bought “Palm Springs” for exactly $17,500,000.69 in a sale announced Monday evening at the […] 👓 View full article

