VIDEO: Dia Mirza breaks into tears at Jaipur Literature Festival on being overwhelmed due to Kobe Bryant's death

*Los Angeles:* The NBA grappled with the sudden death of league great Kobe Bryant, 41, on Sunday, players saying they felt sick to their stomach taking to the...

Jaipur Literature Festival is for ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and ‘Kaam Ki Baat’, says Ashok Gehlot The Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) is the place where thinkers across the world come and do “Kaam Ki Baat” along with “Mann Ki Baat”, said Rajastha

Hindu 5 days ago



