VIDEO: Dia Mirza breaks into tears at Jaipur Literature Festival on being overwhelmed due to Kobe Bryant's death

DNA Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
At 'climate emergency' session during Jaipur Literature Festival, Dia Mirza broke into tears as she was disturbed due to NBA star Kobe Bryant's death.
Credit: WTHI - Published
News video: Kobe Bryant's death hits hard for Wabash Valley woman with personal ties

Kobe Bryant's death hits hard for Wabash Valley woman with personal ties

 Kobe Bryant's death hits hard for Wabash Valley woman with personal ties

dna

