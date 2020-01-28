Global  

Stocks crumble as China virus toll mounts, safe havens in favor

Reuters Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Asian stocks took a battering on Tuesday as the death toll from a virus in China climbed, leaving investors fretting over the widening economic fallout from the outbreak and lifting bonds on expectations central banks would need to keep stimulus flowing.
 Reuters is reporting that China has said 41 people have now died from a new coronavirus. The Coronavirus from Wuhan, China has now infected more than 1,300 people globally. Health authorities around the world are scrambling to prevent a global pandemic. The total number of confirmed cases in China...

