Asian stocks tumble as China virus worries deepen

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares skidded again Tuesday on deepening worries over the expanding outbreak of a new virus in China. Markets in Hong Kong, Taiwan and mainland China were closed Tuesday for Lunar New Year holidays, while South Korea’s benchmark tumbled 3.1% to 2,176.72 as it reopened after its own holidays. Japan’s Nikkei 225 […]
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
News video: China's National Health Commission news conference on coronavirus

China's National Health Commission news conference on coronavirus 11:00

 China's National Health Commission is providing an update on coronavirus outbreak.

Recent related news from verified sources

