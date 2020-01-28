Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

German court to rule on Berlin hostel at North Korea embassy

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
BERLIN (AP) — A German court is expected to rule Tuesday on whether a hostel on the grounds of the North Korean embassy in Berlin violates international sanctions against the East Asian nation. Authorities in the German capital ordered the City Hostel Berlin shut down, a decision the operators have gone to court to overturn. […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Microsoft sues North Korean hackers for stealing user info [Video]Microsoft sues North Korean hackers for stealing user info

REDMOND, WASHINGTON — Microsoft has filed a lawsuit against two anonymous North Korean hackers for stealing user information in a hacking operation called Thallium. The hackers were using 50..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:28Published

Giant and red pandas join in on Christmas celebrations at German zoos [Video]Giant and red pandas join in on Christmas celebrations at German zoos

Festive decorations get giant pandas and red pandas in the mood for Christmas at Zoo Berlin and Tierpark Berlin

Credit: Reuters - Viral Video     Duration: 01:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hostel at North Korea's Berlin embassy must close, German court rules

A German court ruled on Tuesday that a hostel situated on the grounds of the North Korean embassy in Berlin must close as its operation breaches sanctions aimed...
Reuters

Berlin court rules hostel at North Korean embassy must close

A court in Berlin has ruled that a hostel located on the grounds of the North Korean embassy should be shut down. City authorities said that the payment of rent...
Deutsche Welle


Tweets about this

SuitJut

Gato raro German court rules against Berlin hostel at NKorea embassy https://t.co/19P4Ob2IEg https://t.co/ssma8DtbkE 2 hours ago

ymchoi2

KOREA BONANZA RT @DavidMaxwell161: German court to rule on Berlin hostel at North Korea embassy https://t.co/wk8PiNasj6 3 hours ago

DavidMaxwell161

David Maxwell German court to rule on Berlin hostel at North Korea embassy https://t.co/wk8PiNasj6 3 hours ago

tradelawyer

John Boscariol German authorities arguing that rent paid by hostel operators to DPRK embassy is source of hard currency and breach… https://t.co/rjj3XouuEP 4 hours ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours German court to rule on Berlin hostel at North Korea embassy https://t.co/JEXAozWFg3 7 hours ago

Dargon74

Crowe Magnon 🇺🇸 German court to rule on Berlin hostel at North Korea embassy https://t.co/oIuaMnhpVd via GoogleNews 7 hours ago

hyungjin1972

Hyung-jin Kim 김형진 German court to rule on Berlin hostel at North Korea embassy (from @AP) https://t.co/6CRDJNfajZ 8 hours ago

Atleticotweets

miCasita® Toronto German court to rule on Berlin hostel at North Korea embassy https://t.co/uoHQnFSNSp 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.