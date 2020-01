Ajay Kumar RT @enigma_timorous: After PM Modi, superstar #Rajinikanth to feature in global TV icon Bear Grylls’ Man vs Wild episode. This proves how i… 21 seconds ago

Pradeep D RT @THTrollHaters: The only Indian After PM Modi to feature in Man Vs Wild With Bear Grils 😎 #Rajinikanth #BearGrylls https://t.co/2C0C1xj… 29 seconds ago

📽Mei $uriya RT @NewsNationTV: After PM Modi, superstar #Rajinikanth to feature in global TV icon Bear Grylls’ Man vs Wild episode @BearGrylls @rajin… 1 minute ago

Kishore Sai RT @imravee: Face off between two LIONS 😍😍😍 After PM Modi, Rajinikanth to Shoot ‘Man vs Wild’ With Bear Grylls https://t.co/QyMNWX2zIf 3 minutes ago

Pablo RT @indiacom: As per reports, the episode will be shot in Karnataka’s Bandipur National Park #ManVsWild #Rajinikanth https://t.co/KkMeeE… 4 minutes ago

Pkpk Pkpk RT @NewsNationTV: After PM Modi, Rajinikanth to feature in Bear Grylls’ Man vs Wild episode, to be shot in Bandipur @rajinikanth @BearGryl… 6 minutes ago