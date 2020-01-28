Global  

Tata Motors launches Nexon EV at starting price of ₹13.99 lakh

Hindu Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Tata Motors plans to launch four more electric vehicle (EV) models, including two SUVs, one hatchback and one sedan in the next 24 months.
Tata Nexon EV launched, starts at Rs 13.99 lakh

Tata Motors on Tuesday launched the Nexon EV in three variants, starting at an introductory price of Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Free home charging device and...
IndiaTimes

Tata Altroz launched, price starts at Rs 5.29 lakh

Tata Motors on Wednesday launched the premium hatchback Altroz in five trim at an introductory price starting from Rs 5.29 lakh for the petrol version and Rs...
IndiaTimes

ajinkyadange

Ajinkya Dange (अजिंक्य डांगे) RT @BloombergQuint: Tata Motors launch the electric variant of its most-selling vehicle, Nexon, at a starting price of Rs 13.99 lakh. https… 36 seconds ago

Rajesh_Satpute

Rajesh Satpute RT @AEHarshada: Tata motors launches the EV variant of Nexon https://t.co/ygQEYAbYDE 2 minutes ago

BloombergQuint

BloombergQuint Tata Motors launch the electric variant of its most-selling vehicle, Nexon, at a starting price of Rs 13.99 lakh. https://t.co/L980MPh9fk 4 minutes ago

vinsonkurian

Vinson Kurian RT @businessline: Tata Motors on Tuesday launched the Nexon EV, its first electric car for personal buyers using Ziptron, at an introductor… 13 minutes ago

ThinkingChap

Moulin Oza @TataMotors Launches the #TataNexonEV #ElectricVehicle, Ushers in a New Wave of #EMobility in #India https://t.co/8PZSseMWjF 32 minutes ago

ronendrasingh

Ronendra Singh Sapam The #NexonEV looks quite promising at this price. Congrats @TatamotorsEV team, @RNTata2000, @MayankPareek_,… https://t.co/dFPBx1qLnu 50 minutes ago

stocks_in

🇮🇳 Sharemarket Updates #TataMotors launches e-Nexon, 4 more EVs on anvil https://t.co/SbmWAFutAO 57 minutes ago

SwatiKJain

Swati Khandelwal Tata Motors launches the Nexon EV at INR 13.99 Lakhs Tata motors say - Backed by Tata uniEVerse, creates a holistic… https://t.co/0mde0nVAwG 1 hour ago

