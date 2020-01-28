Global  

To win the Conservative leadership, Erin O'Toole needs to be what he wasn't in 2017

CBC.ca Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Erin O'Toole pitches himself as a "true blue" Conservative and launched his leadership bid in Western Canada. Can he appeal to the voters he didn't win three years ago?
The Conservative Leadership Race Is Set To Launch [Video]The Conservative Leadership Race Is Set To Launch

The search for the next federal Conservative leader has begun and candidates have until Feb. 27 to throw their hats in the race.

Conservative leadership campaign trail adds one more: MP Erin O'Toole

Ontario MP Erin O'Toole is expected to lay out his vision for the federal Conservative party and why he's the one to run it in an online video being released...
CTV News

What Pierre Poilievre's exit means for the Conservative leadership race

Pierre Poilievre was setting himself up to be Peter MacKay's biggest competition for the Conservative leadership. Now that title goes to Erin O'Toole — or...
CBC.ca

