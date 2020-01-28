Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Tears shed, joyful times recalled at Kobe Bryant memorial

Tears shed, joyful times recalled at Kobe Bryant memorial

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fans call it The House that Kobe Built, and since Kobe Bryant’s shocking death in a helicopter crash mourners by the thousands have gathered outside the glistening steel-and-glass edifice where the Los Angeles Lakers legend made so much basketball history. The arrivals at downtown Staples Center began soon after word spread […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Tears and prayers at mural honoring Kobe Bryant and daughter

Tears and prayers at mural honoring Kobe Bryant and daughter 01:37

 Mourners gather at mural honoring Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in Los Angeles

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kobe Bryant Memorial Outside of Staples Center Being Taken Down with Some Items Going to His Family [Video]Kobe Bryant Memorial Outside of Staples Center Being Taken Down with Some Items Going to His Family

A massive memorial created by the public outside Staples Center after the death of former Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant was being dismantled Monday, with an official saying some of the items would go to..

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 01:25Published

WEB EXTRA: Kobe Bryant Tribute Made Of Grass [Video]WEB EXTRA: Kobe Bryant Tribute Made Of Grass

A grass tribute to late basketball legend Kobe Bryant was on display at a park in Pleasanton, CA last week. Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jimmy Fallon Breaks Down in Tears Recalling His First Meeting with Kobe Bryant

Jimmy Fallon broke down in tears while remembering Kobe Bryant and recalling their first meeting years ago in Los Angeles. “Kobe was such a life force, so...
Just Jared

Kobe Bryant Memorial May Not Be at Staples Center - Find Out Why

Kobe Bryant‘s public memorial is possibly going to be too big for the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The memorial for the basketball superstar, who tragically...
Just Jared Also reported by •TMZ.comE! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.