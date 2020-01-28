Impeachment trial, TNT's Kobe Bryant tribute, Trump's Mideast peace plan: 5 things to know Tuesday

4 hours ago < > Embed Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published Trump Team Presents Defense As Pressure Builds For New Witnesses, As Senate 06:09 After taking a moment to remember NBA legend Kobe Bryant, President Trump's legal team presented the case for his defense in his Senate impeachment trial for a second day as new revelations about the president's attempts to get Ukraine to investigate his rivals increased pressure on the Senate to...