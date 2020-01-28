Global  

Impeachment trial, TNT's Kobe Bryant tribute, Trump's Mideast peace plan: 5 things to know Tuesday

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
TNT will air a tribute to Kobe Bryant, Trump's defense team will finish arguments in the Senate impeachment trial and more news to start your Tuesday.
News video: Trump Team Presents Defense As Pressure Builds For New Witnesses, As Senate

Trump Team Presents Defense As Pressure Builds For New Witnesses, As Senate 06:09

 After taking a moment to remember NBA legend Kobe Bryant, President Trump's legal team presented the case for his defense in his Senate impeachment trial for a second day as new revelations about the president's attempts to get Ukraine to investigate his rivals increased pressure on the Senate to...

'NBA 2K20' Players Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant While Gaming [Video]'NBA 2K20' Players Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant While Gaming

The death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant didn’t just affect sports fans but gamers as well. "NBA 2K20," a popular basketball game, paid tribute to Bryant with a banner acknowledging his death in the game...

Ken Starr: This is the 'age of impeachment' [Video]Ken Starr: This is the 'age of impeachment'

Independent counsel Ken Starr on Monday as part of his defense of the president during Trump&apos;s Senate trial said impeachment has been overutilized in modern history as a political weapon.

Trump to unveil Mideast peace plan amid skepticism

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is set to unveil his administration’s much-anticipated Mideast peace plan in the latest American venture to resolve...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaJapan TodayMENAFN.comFrance 24

Could Kushner’s Israel visit this week signal release of Trump's Mideast peace plan?

Israeli officials are convinced the Trump peace plan will be published before the March 2 election. Gantz was initially opposed to the idea but is now on board....
Haaretz

