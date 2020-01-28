WA Health clear four people in Perth of coronavirus
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () WA Health Minister Roger Cook has confirmed four people being investigated for coronavirus in Perth have been cleared of the deadly infection, which has claimed 80 lives with more than 2700 confirmed cases.
