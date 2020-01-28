Global  

WA Health clear four people in Perth of coronavirus

The Age Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
WA Health Minister Roger Cook has confirmed four people being investigated for coronavirus in Perth have been cleared of the deadly infection, which has claimed 80 lives with more than 2700 confirmed cases.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Coronavirus: Recently returned travellers from China told to ‘self-isolate’

Coronavirus: Recently returned travellers from China told to ‘self-isolate’ 00:58

 People who have returned to the UK from coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China should “self-isolate” even if they have no symptoms, the Health Secretary has said. In a significant ramping up of the precautions in the UK around the virus, Matt Hancock said officials could not be 100% certain that the...

