Anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad

In top news of the day on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, the novel coronavirus scare continues to spread as India launches a 24*7 helpline. Anti-CAA activist...

Sharjeel Imam's house raided in Bihar's Jehanabad A joint police team of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar conducted raids at the ancestral house of JNU student Sharjeel Imam at Kako in Jehanabad district late on...

IndiaTimes 1 day ago



