Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

India cleared to bring cheetahs back to forests

BBC News Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The world's fastest land animal was hunted was hunted into extinction in India more than 70 years ago.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

48-day rejuvenation camp for elephants begins in Southern India [Video]48-day rejuvenation camp for elephants begins in Southern India

A 48-day elephant rejuvenation camp began at Thekkampatti, near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore Tamil Nadu, India on Sunday (December 15). The video, filmed on Wednesday (December 18) shows men washing..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:20Published

India's indigenous living in forests fight eviction orders [Video]India's indigenous living in forests fight eviction orders

Politicians say the forests need to be protected, but critics say they are only protecting the business interests.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:45Published


Tweets about this

Geute_Ketel

Claudio Aónikenk RT @NatashaFatah: India cleared to bring cheetahs back to forests, after they were wiped out of the country 70 years ago https://t.co/BtfJx… 13 minutes ago

Burntdish

Bill Dishington RT @EIA_News: #India cleared to bring #cheetahs back to forests, 70 years after they were wiped out https://t.co/eIqBMmh0kg #Namibia https:… 34 minutes ago

Sandhumanminde3

Sandhumanminder RT @BBCWorld: India cleared to bring cheetahs back to forests https://t.co/8vlHxOvpYN 38 minutes ago

LighthouseForum

Pete India cleared to bring cheetahs back to forests https://t.co/hVtMxExs5n 49 minutes ago

EIA_News

Environmental Investigation Agency #India cleared to bring #cheetahs back to forests, 70 years after they were wiped out https://t.co/eIqBMmh0kg… https://t.co/m55b0Ll0Ds 2 hours ago

hellcas

Helman Castañeda RT @CristianSamper: India cleared to bring cheetahs back to forests https://t.co/w1KiUnb8mn 2 hours ago

the6thdecade

Louise Pennington RT @the6thdecade: BBC News - #India cleared to bring #cheetahs back to forests https://t.co/GFDkLq2yJg 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.