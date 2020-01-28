Coronavirus: Britons in China want more support from UK

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tells the BBC the UK is "working on" repatriating British people.



Recent related videos from verified sources Chinese media uses stock image to show hospital building progress WUHAN, CHINA — As the Wuhan novel coronavirus continues to spread like wildfire throughout China, it's nice to see Beijing still using good old propaganda to deal with the situation. To handle the.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:19Published 1 hour ago Foreign workers stuck in Wuhan carry food supplies back to room Footage shows Filipino migrant workers in Wuhan, China stocking up on food as the Chinese government locks down the city to control the coronavirus. In the video on January 23, Owdie Saulog carries.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:49Published 1 hour ago

Recent related news from verified sources FedEx Pledges Transportation Support to Aid in Coronavirus Emergency MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) is committing transportation and logistics support to humanitarian relief agencies as they respond to...

Business Wire 14 hours ago



China province at center of virus outbreak asks for more money China's central province of Hubei, which is at the center of a coronavirus outbreak, has sought more financial support from the central government, officials of...

Reuters 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this