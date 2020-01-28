Global  

Coronavirus: Britons in China want more support from UK

BBC News Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tells the BBC the UK is "working on" repatriating British people.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Chinese media uses stock image to show hospital building progress [Video]Chinese media uses stock image to show hospital building progress

WUHAN, CHINA — As the Wuhan novel coronavirus continues to spread like wildfire throughout China, it's nice to see Beijing still using good old propaganda to deal with the situation. To handle the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:19Published

Foreign workers stuck in Wuhan carry food supplies back to room [Video]Foreign workers stuck in Wuhan carry food supplies back to room

Footage shows Filipino migrant workers in Wuhan, China stocking up on food as the Chinese government locks down the city to control the coronavirus. In the video on January 23, Owdie Saulog carries..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

FedEx Pledges Transportation Support to Aid in Coronavirus Emergency

FedEx Pledges Transportation Support to Aid in Coronavirus EmergencyMEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) is committing transportation and logistics support to humanitarian relief agencies as they respond to...
Business Wire

China province at center of virus outbreak asks for more money

China's central province of Hubei, which is at the center of a coronavirus outbreak, has sought more financial support from the central government, officials of...
Reuters

