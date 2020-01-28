Global  

IND vs NZ: Need to be on top of our game if we want to beat India, says Tim Southee

DNA Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
India will lock horns with New Zealand in the third of the five-match T20I series in Hamilton on 29 January (Wednesday).
Tim Southee says Virat Kohli-led India full of world class players

Led by master batsman Virat Kohli, Rohit 'Hitman' Sharma and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, India have some world-class players and are getting better on the...
Zee News Also reported by •Sify

