Kobe Bryant: Washington Post reporter suspended after tweets

BBC News Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The Washington Post's suspended Felicia Sonmez over tweets about sexual claims against Kobe Bryant.
Credit: GeoBeats
News video: Washington Post Reporter Suspended After Kobe Bryant Tweets

Washington Post Reporter Suspended After Kobe Bryant Tweets 00:30

 A Washington Post reporter has been suspended over controversial tweets.

Recent related videos from verified sources

LeBron James Honors Friendship With Kobe Bryant With Tribute On Instagram [Video]LeBron James Honors Friendship With Kobe Bryant With Tribute On Instagram

Fellow Laker and friend LeBron James is honoring the loss of Bryant.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly

Joy Villa Makes Political Statement at Grammys, Grammys Remember Kobe & More | THR News [Video]Joy Villa Makes Political Statement at Grammys, Grammys Remember Kobe & More | THR News

The 2020 Grammy Awards pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, Billie Eilish makes Grammys history and stars use the red carpet as a platform for political statements.

Credit: THR News


Recent related news from verified sources

Washington Post Suspends a Reporter After Her Tweets on Kobe Bryant

While social media praised the N.B.A. star after his death, Felicia Sonmez posted a link to an article on the allegations of sexual assault made against him in...
NYTimes.com

What Do We Owe the Dead?

The dust-up over a Washington Post reporter’s tweets about Kobe Bryant raises a moral question and a cultural taboo.
NYTimes.com

Tweets about this

TrumpLadyFran

WINNING⭐⭐⭐AMERICA 2020 RT @AnnaApp91838450: Washington Post suspends reporter after Bryant tweets https://t.co/D4XMOcLWN2 Gee Washington Rag You Should Treat Ever… 5 seconds ago

CenterCoopMedia

Center for Cooperative Media The Washington Post suspended a reporter for tweeting about Kobe Bryant’s sexual assault allegations » A testy Fox… https://t.co/ZqYasrE7Km 5 seconds ago

biggirldes150

DestinyLewis RT @nypost: Washington Post suspends Felicia Sonmez after Kobe Bryant rape case tweets https://t.co/kNFCxieNgX https://t.co/pybRJZtj71 46 seconds ago

WTOP

WTOP Dozens of journalists at The Washington Post criticized the decision to place a political reporter on administrativ… https://t.co/TDyiQslkHK 46 seconds ago

camilocnn

Camilo Egaña Critican a The Washington Post por suspender a una reportera por tuits sobre Kobe Bryant | CNN https://t.co/46plA2o9pH 1 minute ago

dmedialab

Disrupt MediaLab The Washington Post suspended a reporter for tweeting about Kobe Bryant’s sexual assault allegations » A testy Fox… https://t.co/W9jjgguncW 2 minutes ago

LanceMcDaniel66

Your mystery date- Handsome Lance RT @CHSommers: Wow. Felicia Somnez suspended by @WashingtonPost . I don’t like to see people punished for tweets. But note in final paragra… 3 minutes ago

debr3322

DRode RT @RachelAbramsNY: UPDATE: "Felicia, A real lack of judgment to tweet this. Please stop. You’re hurting this institution by doing this." -… 3 minutes ago

