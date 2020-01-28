Global  

It’s Barty time at Australian Open; local hope is into semis

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — There’s a Barty going on Down Under. It’s already bigger than the Barty party that took over Melbourne Park last year. That ended with Ash Barty’s loss to Petra Kvitova in the Australian Open quarterfinals. This one picked up with Barty’s 7-6 (6), 6-2 quarterfinal win over the two-time Wimbledon champion. […]
