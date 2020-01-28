Australian Open 2020: Novak Djokovic wins to set up semi-final with Roger Federer

Wasim Akram 🇮🇳 So Roger Federer will face Novak Djokovic in Australian Open semifinal, it's 6th time champion vs 7th time champion… https://t.co/ZCQHQ95OO6 36 seconds ago

Sir 〽ichael RT @GetUpESPN: Novak Djokovic made a tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant after his match at the Australian Open. https://t.co/Bl6OPSEgDB 1 minute ago

Jean Mutua RT @cnni: Novak Djokovic broke down in tears while reflecting on his friendship with Kobe Bryant at the Australian Open https://t.co/T3pGA4… 2 minutes ago

King Khan RT @ITGDsports: Novak Djokovic choked back tears as he paid tribute to his friend #KobeBryant who was killed in a helicopter crash | #AusOp… 2 minutes ago

Andrea Labastilla 💛🚀 RT @CristinaNcl: Novak Djokovic of Serbia cries while talking about the death of Kobe Bryant after winning his Men’s Singles QF match again… 5 minutes ago

Chris Bennett (CB) RT @usatodaysports: Novak Djokovic got emotional at center court while remembering his friend Kobe Bryant. https://t.co/spCsNhe5lC 6 minutes ago

TiwaSoccer RT @MailSport: 'He was my mentor and friend. When I needed advice and support he was there' An emotional Novak Djokovic wears a jacket bea… 6 minutes ago