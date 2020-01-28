Australian Open 2020: Novak Djokovic wins to set up semi-final with Roger Federer

Getty/TPN Roger Federer says he was "lucky" to beat Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and that he should already be "skiing in Switzerland." The Swiss player saved seven match points to beat the American 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday. "Got to get...
Britain's Dan Evans and Heather Watson are in Australian Open action on day three, alongside Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. BBC News Also reported by •BBC Sport •Indian Express •The Sport Review •Hindu
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Wasim Akram 🇮🇳 So Roger Federer will face Novak Djokovic in Australian Open semifinal, it's 6th time champion vs 7th time champion… https://t.co/ZCQHQ95OO6 36 seconds ago
Sir 〽ichael RT @GetUpESPN: Novak Djokovic made a tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant after his match at the Australian Open. https://t.co/Bl6OPSEgDB 1 minute ago
Jean Mutua RT @cnni: Novak Djokovic broke down in tears while reflecting on his friendship with Kobe Bryant at the Australian Open https://t.co/T3pGA4… 2 minutes ago