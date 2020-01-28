Global  

Australian Open 2020: Novak Djokovic wins to set up semi-final with Roger Federer

The Age Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic had eye trouble and a broken heart over the death of Kobe Bryant, but still overcame Milos Raonic to set up a semi-final against Roger Federer.
News video: Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win

Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win 00:36

 Getty/TPN Roger Federer says he was "lucky" to beat Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and that he should already be "skiing in Switzerland." The Swiss player saved seven match points to beat the American 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday. "Got to get...

Djokovic crosses fingers for clean air at Melbourne Park [Video]Djokovic crosses fingers for clean air at Melbourne Park

Defending champion Novak Djokovic hopes the worst of the Melbourne air pollution was behind them

Federer expects tough challenge from Johnson [Video]Federer expects tough challenge from Johnson

Roger Federer thinks his first round opponent at the Australian Open, Steve Johnson will provide an early test

Federer saves seven match points in Australian Open quarter-final win

Roger Federer saves seven match points before beating unseeded American Tennys Sandgren in a sensational Australian Open quarter-final.
BBC News Also reported by •Japan Today News24 ESPN

Australian Open: Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Dan Evans & Heather Watson play on day three

Britain's Dan Evans and Heather Watson are in Australian Open action on day three, alongside Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.
BBC News Also reported by •BBC Sport Indian Express The Sport Review Hindu

wasimakramtp

Wasim Akram 🇮🇳 So Roger Federer will face Novak Djokovic in Australian Open semifinal, it's 6th time champion vs 7th time champion… https://t.co/ZCQHQ95OO6 36 seconds ago

MichaelRocks381

Sir 〽ichael RT @GetUpESPN: Novak Djokovic made a tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant after his match at the Australian Open. https://t.co/Bl6OPSEgDB 1 minute ago

JeSuisMutua

Jean Mutua RT @cnni: Novak Djokovic broke down in tears while reflecting on his friendship with Kobe Bryant at the Australian Open https://t.co/T3pGA4… 2 minutes ago

KingKha41353185

King Khan RT @ITGDsports: Novak Djokovic choked back tears as he paid tribute to his friend #KobeBryant who was killed in a helicopter crash | #AusOp… 2 minutes ago

andrea_drei01

Andrea Labastilla 💛🚀 RT @CristinaNcl: Novak Djokovic of Serbia cries while talking about the death of Kobe Bryant after winning his Men’s Singles QF match again… 5 minutes ago

chrisgb002000

Chris Bennett (CB) RT @usatodaysports: Novak Djokovic got emotional at center court while remembering his friend Kobe Bryant. https://t.co/spCsNhe5lC 6 minutes ago

TiwaSoccer

TiwaSoccer RT @MailSport: 'He was my mentor and friend. When I needed advice and support he was there' An emotional Novak Djokovic wears a jacket bea… 6 minutes ago

CalcioAnalyst

🇮🇹 The Calcio Analyst 🇮🇹 RT @novel_sports: 'He was my mentor and friend. When I needed advice and support he was there' An emotional Novak Djokovic wears a jacket… 7 minutes ago

