Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’ to re-release in India on February 14

Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’ to re-release in India on February 14

Hindu Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The Warner Bros. project has become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, and has crossed the $1 billion mark at the box office
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stars call out lack of diversity ahead of BAFTAs [Video]Stars call out lack of diversity ahead of BAFTAs

Glitz and glamour was in abundance, as was criticism, after no women were nominated for best director at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards on Sunday.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:51Published

Joker star Joaquin Phoenix makes plea for people to go vegan ahead of the Baftas [Video]Joker star Joaquin Phoenix makes plea for people to go vegan ahead of the Baftas

Oscar and Bafta nominee Joaquin Phoenix has made a plea for people to “go vegan” as he led an animal equality protest in central London. The Hollywood A-lister used his pulling power to gather a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Joaquin Phoenix, Taron Egerton, & More BAFTAs Nominees Attend Party at Kensington Palace!

Joaquin Phoenix suits up while attending the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards Nominees Party on Saturday (February 1) at Kensington Palace in London, England....
Just Jared


Tweets about this

totnescinema

Totnes Cinema Joker is playing on Tuesday 4th February at 8pm - a final chance to see Joaquin Phoenix in his stunning role. And… https://t.co/3t9O5dzwQZ 3 days ago

Alfinator135

Alfie RT @FridayBrands: Joaquin Phoenix's Joker to re-release in India on February 14 Regram from @dolbycinema: Put on a happy face. Check out Do… 4 days ago

JollyHoo

Jolly Hoo Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’ to re-release in India https://t.co/jA2FMjRnGy 5 days ago

TimesSwarnim

Swarnim Times Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’ to re-release in India https://t.co/MeNvThvoRl https://t.co/wmcMLJqoc5 5 days ago

AjayStfc

Ajay Tiwari Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’ to re-release in India on February 14 https://t.co/KByxeFmXiK 5 days ago

VishnuVichu608

vishnu surendran Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker to re-release in India on February 14 https://t.co/VUw05EPL6S https://t.co/DLnKXHvjpb 6 days ago

Newsbuzzz70

Newsbuzzz Joker: Warner Bros to re-release Joaquin Phoenix's Oscar nominated film in India on 14 February… https://t.co/9oJRS07qYJ 6 days ago

FridayBrands

Friday Brands Joaquin Phoenix's Joker to re-release in India on February 14 Regram from @dolbycinema: Put on a happy face. Check… https://t.co/4miDrsXn1q 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.