Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Washington Post Suspends a Reporter After Her Tweets on Kobe Bryant

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
While social media praised the N.B.A. star after his death, Felicia Sonmez posted a link to an article on the allegations of sexual assault made against him in 2003.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Washington Post Reporter Suspended After Kobe Bryant Tweets

Washington Post Reporter Suspended After Kobe Bryant Tweets 00:30

 A Washington Post reporter has been suspended over controversial tweets.

Recent related news from verified sources

What Do We Owe the Dead?

The dust-up over a Washington Post reporter’s tweets about Kobe Bryant raises a moral question and a cultural taboo.
NYTimes.com

Kobe Bryant: Washington Post reporter suspended after tweets

The Washington Post's suspended Felicia Sonmez over tweets about sexual claims against Kobe Bryant.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.