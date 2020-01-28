Global  

In Klobuchar’s past, questions about a teen jailed for life

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — During a presidential debate, Amy Klobuchar defended her tough-on-crime record during her days as a top Minneapolis prosecutor. She recounted a story that has helped propel her political career, including her 2007 Senate bid: Members of the African American community were seeking justice for kids killed in gun violence, she said. When […]
Did Amy Klobuchar help send an innocent teen away for life?

An investigation into the 17-year-old case uncovered new evidence and myriad inconsistencies, raising questions about whether Myon Burrell was railroaded by...
USATODAY.com

