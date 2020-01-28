Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

‘2020 Oscar Nominated Shorts’: Live action and animated entries are a melancholy, memorable mix

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Here's a look at the Oscar-nominated animated and live-action shorts playing at the Uptown starting Jan. 31.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RamVenkatSrikar

Ram Venkat Srikar Collectively presenting my reviews of Oscar Nominated live-action short films, which I wrote for Cinema Sentries (… https://t.co/YRhc7lEufw 35 minutes ago

WiltonMovies

Wilton Movies STARTS FRIDAY (January 31st) The 2020 Oscar Nominated Shorts ... Animation - Live Action - Documentary .... Complet… https://t.co/NVUlGcTo0t 4 hours ago

upstatefilms

Upstate Films "Oscar Shorts." For the 15th consecutive year, Shorts HD and Magnolia Pictures present the Oscar-Nominated Short F… https://t.co/zGMOgFbeBi 13 hours ago

michigantheater

Michigan Theater For the 15th consecutive year, Shorts HD and Magnolia Pictures present the Oscar-Nominated Short Films, opening on… https://t.co/stKyIsHpPF 13 hours ago

PlayhouseHamOnt

The Playhouse Cinema OPENING FRIDAY, Oscar Nominated Shorts! 7pm! Kicking off this Friday with the animated shorts! Get tickets >… https://t.co/akFafoLx5R 17 hours ago

GoombaSt0mp

Goomba Stomp / Ricky D Reviewing the #Oscar Nominated Live-Action Shorts https://t.co/IKBbecr09A #Oscars2020 https://t.co/LbNASKXoOb 17 hours ago

SordidCinema

Sordid Cinema Reviewing the #Oscar Nominated Live-Action Shorts https://t.co/fc3pTjYuSs #Oscars2020 https://t.co/63kEHl749L 18 hours ago

CountyTheater

County Theater "Starting January 31, the 15th annual program — which will includes all 15 live-action, animated and documentary sh… https://t.co/jtG1KxXmQy 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.